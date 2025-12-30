Romania ends 2025 as the largest exporter of cereals in the EU

Romania sold more than 6.4 million tons of cereals in the first 25 weeks of the 2025–2026 marketing year, which ends in June, representing 33.4% of what all EU member states sold in the same period. As a result, Romanian farmers are currently the largest cereal exporters in the EU, Economica.net reported.

Romanian farmers lead in shipments of wheat, corn, and barley, and cereal exports increased compared to last year, when deliveries outside the EU bloc by December amounted to approximately 5.1 million tons, according to European Commission data consulted by Economica.net.

The EU exported roughly 19.3 million tons of cereals so far this year, and Romania accounts for a third of that amount.

Additionally, Romania has the largest wheat exports in the EU, namely 3.5 million tons compared to 3.2 million tons in the same period last year. France, the traditional leader in this market segment, delivered 3.4 million tons against the background of weak production last year.

Last but not least, Romania is also the leader in corn exports, with deliveries of 263.4 thousand tons, as well as in barley exports, with a quantity of 1.8 million tons.

With smaller quantities compared to the 2023/2024 year, Romania managed in the 2024–2025 marketing year to lead the ranking of European cereal exporters, generating 28% of total EU deliveries. Very weak production in France at that time allowed this shift in the ranking.

In 2023, Romania was the second-largest cereal exporter among the EU states, after France.

(Photo source: Musuc Alexandr | Dreamstime.com)