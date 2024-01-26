Romania remains second-largest cereal exporter in the EU

With a total of 6.3 million tonnes of cereals (including flour expressed in equivalent tonnes of cereals), Romania holds a share of 25.1% of the European Union’s exports in the current marketing year that started on July 1, 2023, according to European Commission (EC) data published by Economica.net.

Romania thus ranks as the second-largest cereal exporter among the EU states, after France (7 million tonnes), and is the largest exporter of maize/corn (1.4 million tonnes, 67% of EU’s total exports) and wheat (4.2 million tonnes, 24.4% of the EU’s total exports).

According to the EC data, the most important markets for European cereals during the analyzed period were Morocco (14%), Nigeria (10%), Algeria (8.5%) for common wheat, Korea (28.4%), Great Britain (22%), Iran (16.1%) for maize/corn.

In the case of Romanian cereals, the largest volumes (as of November 2023) went to Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and Korea.

