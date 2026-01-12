Romania’s emergency services set to purchase 1,200 new ambulances

Romania’s General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, or IGSU, announced that it will purchase 1,200 new ambulances by the end of August 2026. The purchase, estimated at RON 1.1 billion (EUR 216 million), is financed by the EU-backed Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The financing contract for the purchase of the ambulances was signed a day before Christmas, on December 24, by the Interior Ministry.

According to the cited source, the investment is financed through the repayable financial assistance component of the PNRR, with an implementation deadline of August 31, 2026.

“This achievement is the result of sustained inter-institutional work, in which the Department for Emergency Situations, with the support of the Ministry of Investments and European Projects, the Ministry of Health, and the Prime Minister of Romania, managed to secure full funding for the national ambulance requirement,” the institution noted in a press release.

The new ambulances are intended for both SMURD crews and County Ambulance Services.

“In 2022, funding was identified for the purchase of only 591 ambulances through the Sustainable Development Program. With the revision of the PNRR in 2025, the opportunity was created to finance the entire investment through a single program. As such, the project was expanded, with 1,000 type B ambulances (4x4) and 200 type C ambulances (4x4) to be purchased, which will allow the renewal of the SMURD and SAJ vehicle fleet,” the cited source stated.

IGSU also noted that 378 type B ambulances and 96 type C ambulances have already been delivered to date.

“Through this strategic investment, Romania takes an important step toward strengthening the emergency system, providing modern and safe equipment for medical and paramedical personnel and a faster and more efficient response in support of citizens,” the press release concluded.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: IGSU on Facebook)