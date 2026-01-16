Romania contracts second half of EUR 1 bln EIB loan for Sbiu-Pitesti motorway

The Romanian minister of finance, Alexandru Nazare, on January 15, signed the second financing agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB), worth EUR 500 million, intended to support the construction of the A1 Sibiu-Pitești motorway, one of the most important road infrastructure projects in Romania.

The EIB loan will partially finance the state contribution to the project, alongside EU grant funds amounting to around EUR 1.9 billion.

With this new financing tranche, the EIB continues its support to Romania for the construction of the first motorway crossing the Carpathian Mountains and ensuring the road connection between Sibiu and Pitești, over a total length of 122 kilometers, contributing to increasing regional and national connectivity.

"The recently concluded financing agreement is part of a broader financial package with a total value of up to EUR 1 billion, approved by the Board of Directors of the European Investment Bank for the Sibiu–Pitești motorway project. The first financing contract, worth EUR 500 million, was signed in October 2025," reads the Finance Ministry's statement.

The total value of the Sibiu–Pitești motorway project is estimated at around EUR 5.5 billion. Implementation of the project began in 2020, with completion estimated for the fourth quarter of 2028.

(Photo source: Bogdanhoda/Dreamstime.com)