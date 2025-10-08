Romania secures EUR 500 mln EIB loan for Sibiu–Pitești highway crossing the Carpathians

Finance minister Alexandru Nazare signed a EUR 500 million financing agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to support the construction of the Sibiu–Pitești highway, which the ministry says is Romania’s most important road infrastructure project. It is also the first highway to cross the Carpathian Mountains in Romania.

The 122 km highway, part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), will link central and southern Romania through five sections: Sibiu–Boița, Boița–Cornetu, Cornetu–Tigveni, Tigveni–Curtea de Argeș, and Curtea de Argeș–Pitești.

Once completed, it will provide a key corridor between western Romania and the Black Sea, enhancing trade, connectivity, and regional development, according to the Finance Ministry’s press release.

“The signing of this contract is another proof of our commitment to regional development and competitiveness,” minister Nazare said. “The Sibiu–Pitești Motorway is both a national priority and a project of European importance. It will attract new investment, create jobs, and improve safety and travel efficiency. Our long-standing partnership with the EIB ensures favorable financing terms for completing this strategic objective.”

The total estimated cost of the highway is EUR 5.5 billion, financed through a mix of EU grants, national budget allocations, and EIB loans.

According to the bank, including VAT, the overall project value reaches EUR 6.7 billion. Of this, around EUR 1.83 billion comes from non-reimbursable EU funds under the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme (2014–2020) and the Transport Programme (2021–2027).

EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris noted the project’s broader impact, saying, “This investment is about people, safety, and opportunity. By making travel faster, safer, and more affordable for both people and goods, we are helping strengthen regional competitiveness and connect communities across Europe.”

A second EUR 500 million EIB loan is already being considered for 2026 to continue supporting the project.

Construction on the Sibiu–Pitești highway began in March 2020 and is expected to be completed by late 2028. The project is coordinated by Romania’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure and implemented by the National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR).

Under the terms of the EIB loan, funds can be drawn within three years of signing, in up to ten tranches of at least EUR 50 million each. The repayment period will extend up to 27 years for multiple installments or 16 years for a single repayment.

(Photo source: Bogdanhoda/Dreamstime.com)