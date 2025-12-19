Romania signals continued support for Doicești small modular nuclear power plant

Romania’s Energy Ministry reaffirmed its support for the continuation of the small modular nuclear power plant (SMR) project in Doicești, currently in Phase 2 of the design and feasibility studies.

The ministry is exploring new financing for the project and the possibility of developing new SMR-type projects in Romania, intending to position the country as a leader and promoter of nuclear-based technology.

“Following in-depth discussions with the shareholders of the project company, a solution was identified for the full financing of the current development stage. According to the current roadmap, the final investment decision is expected to be taken during next year,” the institution said in a statement cited by Economedia.

New investors may join the project, but for now, the SMR project in Doicești will continue with the unchanged shareholder structure of the project company RoPower Nuclear, made up of Nuclearelectrica and Nova Power and Gas.

“The project team is very close to completing the last stage of studies necessary for a correct and final investment decision. At this moment, we consider it appropriate for the shareholder structure to remain unchanged, with the project to be opened to investors based on the conclusions of the feasibility study,” energy minister Bogdan Ivan said.

The SMR project in Doicești involves the installation of 6 small modular nuclear reactors, each with an installed capacity of 77 MW. The complex will produce 462 MW of baseload power at a capacity factor of over 95%, the ministry notes.

The technology on which the project is based is the only one in the world that has received two design approvals from the nuclear regulator of the United States of America.

“I believe in this project because it provides an innovative and safe solution to our need for baseload energy. It operates constantly, regardless of weather conditions, water flow, or solar intensity, and, very importantly, without harmful emissions into the atmosphere. Beyond energy, we are talking about securing our place in an emerging industry that generates jobs, expertise, and profits for Romanian companies,” Bogdan Ivan emphasized.

In turn, representatives of Nova Power&Gas, part of the E-INFRA group, stated that their own investments in the development of the first SMR project in Europe will continue. Nova Power&Gas holds 50% of the project company RoPower Nuclear, established for the development of small modular nuclear reactors.

In the last 3 years, the company carried out extensive works to arrange, improve, and preserve the site, to prepare it for the start of construction works on the SMR plant.

“The Doicești site has been completely transformed. Where one of the largest coal-fired power plants in the country once stood, there is now a remediated site, prepared for the development of the SMR project, both above ground and underground,” said Nova Power&Gas CEO Septimiu Costea.

Among the works carried out by the company’s teams in recent years at Doicești are complex demolition works, both underground (foundations, old fuel oil storage facilities, underground metal structures) and in the above-ground constructions of the former power plant; extensive remediation, sanitation, recycling, and waste disposal works; and complete refurbishment works of the 110/20 kV transformer station and its connection to the National Power System.

(Photo source: Bogdan Ivan on Facebook)