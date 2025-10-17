Romanian SMR project developer announces contract with global nuclear software leader

RoPower Nuclear, the developer of the SMR (small modular reactor) project in Doiceşti, Romania, announced the signing of a contract with Studsvik Scandpower, one of the global leaders in software dedicated to nuclear fuel analysis, on Friday, October 17.

The president of the Swedish group emphasized that Romania is setting an important precedent for the new generation of nuclear energy.

“We are proud to contribute with our already tested software tools to this innovative project,” said Art Wharton, president of the Studsvik Scandpower Group.

“Romania is setting a precedent for the new generation of nuclear energy, and we are honored to be part of this endeavor,” he added, cited by News.ro.

RoPower Nuclear specialists pointed out that SMR technology uses the same technological principle as other nuclear power plants worldwide.

“It is a technology demonstrated through nearly half a century of operation and experience. The SMR plant in Doiceşti will largely use the same technological principle as over 300 other nuclear power plants around the world, to which new protection systems are added to ensure a high level of nuclear safety and economic efficiency,” said RoPower Nuclear’s Technical Director, Dr. Eng. Dan Şerbănescu.

The SMR project in Doiceşti is currently in phase 2 of design, engineering, and front-end design (FEED 2), with the American company Fluor Corporation serving as the main contractor.

The project involves the construction of a modular plant with an installed capacity of 462 MW on the site of the former coal-fired power plant in Doiceşti. The new plant will use NuScale Power technology, commissioning six small modular reactors, each with an installed capacity of 77 MW.

The final investment decision is expected in 2026.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)