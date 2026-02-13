Macro

Romania could fulfill conditions to join euro area in 3-4 years, president says

13 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Nicușor Dan stated on Thursday, February 12, that Romania could meet the conditions for joining the euro area over the next 3-4 years. He argued that switching to the euro would be beneficial for the country. 

Starting January 1, 2026, Bulgaria became the 21st member state of the euro area, while Romania has remained outside the single currency due to its high budget deficit, fiscal imbalances, and the lack of political consensus on adopting the euro. 

Denmark, Sweden, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Romania do not currently use the EU’s common currency, although it is worth mentioning that some of them opted out. 

“Romania’s transition to the euro area is beneficial. The more your economy is integrated into an economy that allows companies to operate across large areas, the more productive those companies will be, and the more well-paid jobs you will have in your country,” president Nicușor Dan said, cited by Digi24.

“To join the euro currency, you must meet criteria both on the deficit and on debt; you must fall within certain indicators that we can aim to reach within a horizon of 3–4 years from now,” the head of state noted. 

Last month, prime minister Ilie Bolojan made similar points, underlining his attempts to tackle the budget deficit. “Romania has had very large deficits in recent years. Until we reach a deficit level that is below 3%, this type of issue is not on the agenda,” he said.

According to Bolojan, Romania will attempt to lower its deficit to approximately 6.2–6.3% this year, and 3% by 2030, down from 8.65% of GDP at the end of 2024.

According to the Eurobarometer survey for the European Commission, public support in Romania for adopting the euro is approximately 59%. Analysts cited by Reuters said it will take several years for Romania to stabilize its finances in order to have a realistic prospect of joining the euro area. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicușor Dan on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania could fulfill conditions to join euro area in 3-4 years, president says

13 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Nicușor Dan stated on Thursday, February 12, that Romania could meet the conditions for joining the euro area over the next 3-4 years. He argued that switching to the euro would be beneficial for the country. 

Starting January 1, 2026, Bulgaria became the 21st member state of the euro area, while Romania has remained outside the single currency due to its high budget deficit, fiscal imbalances, and the lack of political consensus on adopting the euro. 

Denmark, Sweden, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Romania do not currently use the EU’s common currency, although it is worth mentioning that some of them opted out. 

“Romania’s transition to the euro area is beneficial. The more your economy is integrated into an economy that allows companies to operate across large areas, the more productive those companies will be, and the more well-paid jobs you will have in your country,” president Nicușor Dan said, cited by Digi24.

“To join the euro currency, you must meet criteria both on the deficit and on debt; you must fall within certain indicators that we can aim to reach within a horizon of 3–4 years from now,” the head of state noted. 

Last month, prime minister Ilie Bolojan made similar points, underlining his attempts to tackle the budget deficit. “Romania has had very large deficits in recent years. Until we reach a deficit level that is below 3%, this type of issue is not on the agenda,” he said.

According to Bolojan, Romania will attempt to lower its deficit to approximately 6.2–6.3% this year, and 3% by 2030, down from 8.65% of GDP at the end of 2024.

According to the Eurobarometer survey for the European Commission, public support in Romania for adopting the euro is approximately 59%. Analysts cited by Reuters said it will take several years for Romania to stabilize its finances in order to have a realistic prospect of joining the euro area. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicușor Dan on Facebook)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 February 2026
Sports
Romania’s football team to face Poland, Sweden in Group B4 of Nations League
13 February 2026
Politics
Romania sends defense, foreign ministers to Munich Security Conference
13 February 2026
Macro
Statistics: Economy grows 0.6% in 2025 but Romania ends year in technical recession
13 February 2026
Energy
Norway’s Scatec starts construction of 190 MW solar portfolio in Romania under CfD scheme
13 February 2026
M&A
EBRD says it sold operator of Moldova’s main port Giurgiulesti to Romanian port Constanta
13 February 2026
Energy
Romania's Nuclearelectrica approves investment decision for EUR 4.9 bln Doicesti SMR project
12 February 2026
Politics
Colombia reopens Embassy in Bucharest after 24 years of absence
12 February 2026
Society
Romanian emergency number implements video call option, improved location system