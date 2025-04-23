Poll shows Romanians want progressive income taxation and euro adoption

Some 51% of the Romanians say they are in favor of progressive taxation of salaries and accession to the euro. Meanwhile, 44% agree with reunification with the Republic of Moldova, according to a recent survey conducted by AtlasIntel for Hotnews.ro.

According to the poll, only 4% of Romanians agree with Romania's exit from NATO, compared to 87% who oppose such a decision.

Similar scores are recorded in relation to the question regarding the abandonment of the US military base Deveselu, which hosts part of an anti-aircraft shield developed against Russia: 7% agree, and 83% oppose.

The percentages in favor of Romania's exit from the European Union are slightly higher than in the case of exiting NATO – 14%, but the proportion in favor of remaining is overwhelmingly majority – 78%.

Getting closer to Russia at the expense of Western countries is rejected by 73% of the population compared to 14% who agree.

(Photo source: Andrey Popov/Dreamstime.com)