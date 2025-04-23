Society

Poll shows Romanians want progressive income taxation and euro adoption

23 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some 51% of the Romanians say they are in favor of progressive taxation of salaries and accession to the euro. Meanwhile, 44% agree with reunification with the Republic of Moldova, according to a recent survey conducted by AtlasIntel for Hotnews.ro.

According to the poll, only 4% of Romanians agree with Romania's exit from NATO, compared to 87% who oppose such a decision. 

Similar scores are recorded in relation to the question regarding the abandonment of the US military base Deveselu, which hosts part of an anti-aircraft shield developed against Russia: 7% agree, and 83% oppose.

The percentages in favor of Romania's exit from the European Union are slightly higher than in the case of exiting NATO – 14%, but the proportion in favor of remaining is overwhelmingly majority – 78%.

Getting closer to Russia at the expense of Western countries is rejected by 73% of the population compared to 14% who agree.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrey Popov/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Society

Poll shows Romanians want progressive income taxation and euro adoption

23 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some 51% of the Romanians say they are in favor of progressive taxation of salaries and accession to the euro. Meanwhile, 44% agree with reunification with the Republic of Moldova, according to a recent survey conducted by AtlasIntel for Hotnews.ro.

According to the poll, only 4% of Romanians agree with Romania's exit from NATO, compared to 87% who oppose such a decision. 

Similar scores are recorded in relation to the question regarding the abandonment of the US military base Deveselu, which hosts part of an anti-aircraft shield developed against Russia: 7% agree, and 83% oppose.

The percentages in favor of Romania's exit from the European Union are slightly higher than in the case of exiting NATO – 14%, but the proportion in favor of remaining is overwhelmingly majority – 78%.

Getting closer to Russia at the expense of Western countries is rejected by 73% of the population compared to 14% who agree.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrey Popov/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

23 April 2025
Defense
Romanian acting president convenes Supreme Council of National Defense to discuss ReArm Europe plan
23 April 2025
Events
Neversea Festival takes a break in 2025, eyes 2026 return to Constanța
23 April 2025
Society
Romanian Govt. to decide this week on declaring national day of mourning for Pope Francis
23 April 2025
Macro
Romania's record 9.3%-of-GDP ESA public deficit in 2024 exceeds estimates by 1.4pp
23 April 2025
Living in Romania
Over 1 million Romanians celebrate name day on Saint George’s Day
22 April 2025
Society
Romania's interim president Ilie Bolojan to attend funeral of Pope Francis
22 April 2025
Events
Romania wins third place at World Robotics Championship held in United States
22 April 2025
Politics
EP president Roberta Metsola to receive Timișoara Award for European Values at May ceremony