Ford Otosan begins delivery of first electric vehicles manufactured in Romania

Ford Otosan announced on Friday, March 14, that it began delivering the first electric vehicles (EVs) manufactured in Romania. Series production of the fully electric models Puma Gen-E, E-Transit Courier, and E-Tourneo Courier has begun at the company's state-of-the-art facility in Craiova, strengthening its role as a strategic production hub for Ford in Europe.

The Craiova plant is one of the most complex and innovative facilities in Ford's production ecosystem, and it stands out as the only one in Europe that produces both passenger cars and commercial vehicles on the same lines, with both internal combustion and electric engine versions, the company said.

"Our ability to produce six different versions of vehicles at the same facility demonstrates not only our flexibility but also our commitment to making electric mobility more accessible to a wide audience," said Güven Özyurt, General Manager of Ford Otosan. "As the first electric vehicle manufacturer in Romania, we are proud to be at the forefront of industry transformation and contribute to a more sustainable future."

To support electric vehicle production, Ford Otosan has invested in localizing key components, including the establishment of a new battery assembly line at the Craiova plant. Launched in October 2024, this assembly line is part of a broader investment strategy announced in 2022 when Ford Otosan officially acquired the Craiova plant.

Since 2022, Ford Otosan has made a total investment of EUR 500 million to support the diversification of vehicle production at the Craiova plant. This investment has also contributed to the technological transformation of the Romanian facility, positioning it as one of the most advanced and flexible automotive production units in Europe.

Ford Otosan also launched a new intermodal transport route "to enhance the efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability of its logistics operations between Craiova and Turkey." As part of this new system, components will be transported from Turkey to Romania, and the vehicles manufactured in Romania will be sent to Turkey, both by rail.

Ford Otosan Romania currently produces both internal combustion and electric versions of the Ford Transit Courier, Tourneo Courier, and Puma models, alongside the renowned 1.0 EcoBoost engine. The Craiova plant operates in three shifts for both vehicle and engine production and currently employs over 6,600 people.

