Romania is set to host the prestigious international high school debating tournament “Cambridge Union Schools,” under the auspices of the Cambridge Union, between February 21-22 at the National Bilingual College “George Coșbuc” in Bucharest. This marks the first time an official tournament organized under a Cambridge license is being held in Romania.

During the competition, 96 students from 32 high schools across the country will debate in teams. Participation was open to all interested high schools, and the competition is conducted entirely in English.

The top two teams from Romania, meaning four students, will qualify for “Finals Day,” which takes place on March 21, 2026, in Cambridge, at the renowned Cambridge Union Hall. There, the Romanian students will debate alongside the winners of tournaments held in the United Kingdom and other international competitions organized under Cambridge license in Australia, North America, Asia, and Africa.

“It is a dream come true to bring this prestigious tournament to Romania. For a Romanian high school student, to speak from the same lectern used by the Dalai Lama or Winston Churchill is something truly unique. It is not just a competition; it is an experience that can change your academic trajectory,” said Victor-Emanuel Beteringhe, founder of Better Speakers.

The competition in Romania is held in the British Parliamentary format, the official university format of the Cambridge Union. Each debate involves four teams of two speakers, and the motions are announced on the spot. Students have only 15 minutes to prepare, with no access to phones or the internet. The topics address current issues in international politics, economics, European affairs, and society.

The competition final takes place on Sunday, February 22, at the Palace of Parliament, in the presence of minister of investments and European projects Dragoș Pâslaru and other officials. The adjudication is ensured by a team of Romanian judges experienced in the British Parliamentary format, including former national champions and competitors with international achievements.

Romania has a strong tradition in academic debating, consistently ranking among the top European countries in the EFL (English as a Foreign Language) category. In recent years, Romanian students have achieved remarkable results at international competitions, including European titles and podium finishes at major tournaments.

