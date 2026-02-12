Analysis reveals sharp drop in Romanian students at UK universities

A new analysis showed a sharp decline in the number of Romanian students enrolled at UK universities, with figures dropping by 73% over the past three academic years. In 2024-2025, 2,435 Romanian students were studying in the United Kingdom, compared to 8,915 in 2021-2022 - a decrease of 6,480 students.

The downturn follows the UK’s exit from the European Union and reflects higher tuition fees for EU nationals, the loss of home-fee status, reduced access to student loans, increased visa requirements, and rising living costs. Plus, increased competition from EU destinations such as the Netherlands, Germany, and Spain has also contributed to the downturn.

Education analysts from the leading UK education information portal Studying-in-UK.org suggested the decline reflects a structural shift rather than a short-term fluctuation.

“What we are seeing is not a temporary correction but a fundamental reordering of where Romanian students see value and accessibility,” said Tom Miessen, an expert in higher education trends, in a statement sent to Romania Insider. “For many Romanian families, the UK has effectively moved out of reach. Comparable degrees are now available elsewhere in Europe at a fraction of the cost and with fewer administrative barriers."

The UK is becoming a significantly less accessible destination for Romanian students, particularly those from a middle-income background.

The impact is visible even at top institutions. At the University of Oxford, Romanian enrollment fell from 160 students in 2021-2022 to 55 in 2024-2025, a 65.6% decrease, according to the same source. At the University of Cambridge, numbers declined from 85 to 55 students, marking a 35.3% drop.

Still, despite the overall decline, Romanian students remain enrolled across several UK institutions. The universities with the highest Romanian enrollment in 2024-2025 include Bath Spa University, Buckinghamshire New University, the University of Bedfordshire, the University of Suffolk, and University College London.

