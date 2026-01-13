Romania to be guest of honor at Cairo International Book Fair 2026

Romania will be the guest of honor at the 2026 edition of the Cairo International Book Fair, the Ministry of Culture announced. The event will take place between January 21 and February 3, 2026, and will coincide with the celebration of 120 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and Egypt.

As guest of honor at the 57th edition of the fair, Romania will present an extensive cultural program focused on contemporary literature, translations, cultural dialogue, and academic cooperation. The program includes around 30 events and will bring together 60 participants from Romania and abroad.

The official opening of Romania’s national stand is scheduled for January 22 and will feature prominent authors including Tatiana Țîbuleac, Ioana Pârvulescu, Denisa Comănescu, Matei Vișniec, Varujan Vosganian, Bogdan-Alexandru Stănescu, Cătălin Pavel, and Radu Vancu, the ministry announced.

The agenda also features literary debates, book launches of Romanian works translated into Arabic, professional meetings between publishers, academic discussions, and a dedicated children’s program.

Beyond literature, Romania’s presence will include the photo exhibition “The Unknown Beauty of Romania,” as well as performances of traditional Romanian music and dance.

In parallel, Romania will also take part in the international forum “Cairo: Interwoven Voices 2,” a platform dedicated to artistic dialogue and cross-cultural cooperation.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Culturii)