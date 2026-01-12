Romanian poet's work featured in London Tube's Poems on the Underground program

Verses by Romanian poet Mircea Dinescu are featured in the upcoming winter edition of Poems on the Underground, a program of the London Underground showcasing poetry in Tube train carriages.

The winter edition, set to launch on February 9, will include poems by contemporary British poets Rachel Boast, Jonathan Davidson, and Blake Morrison, as well as a haiku by Kobayashi Issa, and verses by American Jane Hirshfield and Romanian Mircea Dinescu.

In addition to the new collection, Transport for London (TfL) will feature some of the first 100 poems at five selected stations, continuing the project's expansion beyond train carriages. Poems will be featured at Aldgate East, Heathrow, Seven Sisters, St. John's Wood, and Westminster.

Later this year, TfL will publish the free leaflet 40 poems for 40 years of Poems on the Underground, which will be available at London Underground stations.

A revised edition of 100 Poems on the Underground is also available for purchase at several retailers, including the London Transport Museum shop and online. The new edition adds poems by Sappho and Jean Binta Breeze to the poems displayed during the first five years of Poems on the Underground.

Poems on the Underground launched in 1986, following an idea from the American writer Judith Chernaik, to bring poetry to a broader audience. The program aims to make journeys "more stimulating and inspiring" by showcasing a range of poetry in Tube train carriages. The poems are selected by Judith Chernaik and poets George Szirtes and Imtiaz Dharker.

The program previously featured works by Romanian poets Marin Sorescu and Nina Cassian.

