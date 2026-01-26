Poll shows 44% of Romanians believe their country should join Trump’s Board of Peace

Some 44% of Romanians believe that their country should join the Board of Peace proposed by US president Donald Trump, while 69% say president Nicușor Dan should have attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to an Avangarde poll conducted on January 22–23 and published by G4media.ro.

Support for both positions is higher among respondents with primary education, while opposition is more prevalent among those with higher education.

A total of 36% of respondents said Romania should not join the Board of Peace, and 22% said president Dan should not have attended the Davos forum.

Most respondents expressed dissatisfaction with president Nicușor Dan’s foreign policy: 34% said they are dissatisfied and 21% very dissatisfied.

Regarding security perceptions, 60% of Romanians believe NATO would defend Romania in the event of a military attack, while 27% believe it would not.

In terms of trust in international institutions, 62% of respondents said they trust NATO, 50% trust the United Nations, and 50% the European Union. Trust levels are lower for EU institutions, with 33% trusting the European Parliament and 32% the European Commission.

