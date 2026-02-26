Romanian utilities company Electrica sees net profit increase 159% in 2025

Utilities group Electrica (BVB: EL) registered a net profit of nearly RON 1.2 billion (EUR 235.29 million) in 2025, an increase of 159% compared to 2024, when it amounted to RON 470.2 million (EUR 92.20 million).

The group’s EBITDA recorded an increase of 64.5%, respectively RON 934.4 million (EUR 183.22 million), reaching RON 2.3 billion (EUR 450.98 million), compared to RON 1.449 billion (EUR 284.12 million) achieved in 2024. The EBITDA increase mainly comes from the variation of the supply and distribution segments, both having a positive evolution in 2025 compared to 2024, the press release states.

Of the two segments, the variation of the supply segment had the largest share, recording an EBITDA improvement of RON 650.5 million (EUR 127.55 million), reaching RON 572.4 million (EUR 112.24 million), from minus RON 78.1 million (EUR 15.31 million) in the previous period. The increase is due to the improvement in the operational performance of the segment, with a revenue increase of RON 2.126 billion (EUR 416.86 million).

Operating profit for 2025 recorded an increase of RON 929.8 million (EUR 182.31 million), up to RON 1.7 billion (EUR 333.33 million), compared to RON 852.7 million (EUR 167.20 million) achieved in 2024.

“We consolidated the supply segment in a competitive environment, capitalized on market adjustments generated by the removal of the price cap, and maintained the pace of investments above the planned level. Exceeding the commissioning program and increasing the regulated asset base to RON 8.6 billion (EUR 1.69 billion) strengthens our financial profile and the predictability of future flows,” said Alexandru Chiriţă, CEO of Electrica.

In the supply segment, revenues recorded a significant increase in 2025 of approximately RON 2.1 billion (EUR 411.76 million), or 36.5%, compared to last year, exceeding RON 7.9 billion (EUR 1.55 billion).

Subsidy revenues related to 2025 (6 months of the price cap in force) amounted to nearly RON 1.082 billion (EUR 212.16 million) compared to RON 2.127 billion (EUR 417.06 million) recorded in 2024 (12 months in force of the price cap scheme).

As of December 31, 2025, the subsidies estimated to be collected from authorities total RON 2.518 billion (EUR 493.73 million). Of the amount, RON 2.4 billion (EUR 470.59 million) represents already submitted and unpaid claims, while RON 53 million (EUR 10.39 million) represents claims not yet submitted.

In the distribution segment, revenues increased by approximately RON 500.1 million (EUR 98.06 million), or 10.6%, to RON 5.21 billion (EUR 1.02 billion).

In 2025, the operating result is a loss of RON 96.8 million (EUR 18.98 million). The net financial result increased by RON 64.4 million (EUR 12.63 million), up to RON 192.2 million (EUR 37.69 million). The net profit achieved in 2025 is RON 91.8 million (EUR 18.00 million), an increase of RON 22.5 million (EUR 4.41 million) compared to 2024.

Finally, Electrica has projects in various stages totaling approximately 1,169.5 MWh in 19 energy storage projects.

