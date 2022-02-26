Romania to close its airspace to Russian airlines

Romania has initiated the procedure to suspend the Russian airlines' rights to use its airspace, the Government's spokesperson Dan Cărbunaru announced at the end of a February 26 meeting on the Ukraine situation.

At the same time, Romania will start the procedures to withdraw from the International Investment Bank, Cărbunaru said.

The bank's member states are Bulgaria, Cuba, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Mongolia, Romania, the Russian Federation, Slovakia and Vietnam, according to a description on the IIB website.

The Czech Republic earlier called on EU states that are members of the IIB and the International Bank for Economic Co-operation (IBEC) to withdraw from the organizations.

More news on Romania and the situation in Ukraine:

President: Romania won’t be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine!

Solidarity with Ukraine: NGOs, companies and individuals unite to offer help to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Romania

Romania can receive 500,000 refugees from Ukraine, defence minister says

Romania condemns Russia for recognizing separatist regions of Ukraine

Romania raises alert level for Ukraine at highest possible level

Survey: Most Romanians think NATO will defend country in the event of a conflict in Ukraine

(Photo: Photonxt | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com