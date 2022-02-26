Profile picture for user sfodor
Politics

Romania to close its airspace to Russian airlines

26 February 2022
Romania has initiated the procedure to suspend the Russian airlines' rights to use its airspace, the Government's spokesperson Dan Cărbunaru announced at the end of a February 26 meeting on the Ukraine situation.

At the same time, Romania will start the procedures to withdraw from the International Investment Bank, Cărbunaru said.

The bank's member states are Bulgaria, Cuba, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Mongolia, Romania, the Russian Federation, Slovakia and Vietnam, according to a description on the IIB website.

The Czech Republic earlier called on EU states that are members of the IIB and the International Bank for Economic Co-operation (IBEC) to withdraw from the organizations.

