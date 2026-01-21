Capital markets

Romanian marketing agency GRAFFITI PLUS opens private placement round ahead of IPO

21 January 2026

GRAFFITI PLUS (GRF+), a major brand marketing agency in Romania, is set to begin its offer of newly issued shares, available as part of the pre-listing private placement round addressed to retail investors. 

The minimum investment ticket is approximately EUR 2,700, and subscriptions made within the first three days benefit from a special discount. The round starts on Thursday, January 22. 

The agency aims to raise approximately EUR 500,000 from investors interested in acquiring minority shareholdings in GRF+ ahead of the company’s listing on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, estimated for the first half of 2026.

“Shortly after signing the PNRR contract for the listing, GRAFFITI PLUS is launching the private placement round, thus opening up unique opportunities for investors: it is the only pre-listing offer currently available on the Romanian capital market for early entry into the GRF+ shareholding structure, while also providing investor status in Romania’s communication consultancy industry,” stated Bogdan Tomoiagă, Chairman of the GRF+ Board of Directors.

Investors benefit from a 20% discount for subscriptions made during the first three days, as part of an offer carried out with the support of Goldring.

The company intends to use the funds raised from the capital market, through the private placement open between January 22 and February 4, as well as the subsequent listing on the AeRO market scheduled for later this year, to finance and support the agency’s accelerated growth. 

Business priorities focus on the development of three growth directions (pharma & healthcare, sports & sponsorship, and data-driven influencer marketing), as well as on integrating AI technology into a series of support work processes and into the development of new products.

GRAFFITI PLUS is the first marketing company to IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Over the last five years, the company has doubled its turnover, from EUR 5.23 million in 2020 to EUR 12 million by the end of 2025, according to internal estimates.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

