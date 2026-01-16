Romanian EPC and electrical equipment manufacturer Electro-Alfa announces IPO on BVB

Electro-Alfa International, one of the leading players in the field of medium- and low-voltage electrical equipment, EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) works, and energy efficiency solutions in Romania, announced its intention to list shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The company’s initial public offering will consist of 65,990,507 newly issued shares, representing approximately 35% of the total number of shares, as part of a share capital increase.

The offering will be carried out after the approval of the Prospectus by the Financial Oversight Authority, or ASF, and following its completion, the company will request the admission to trading of its shares on the regulated market operated by the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

“Over more than three decades, we have built a strong Romanian company with integrated capabilities and recognized expertise in energy infrastructure. Listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange will allow us to accelerate investments, strengthen our presence in external markets, and continue sustainable development, for the benefit of clients, employees, and our future investors,” said Gheorghe Ciubotaru, founder and chairman of the Board of Directors of Electro-Alfa International.

Electro-Alfa International is one of the top three manufacturers of electrical equipment in Romania, with an estimated market share of 32.49% in 2024, and has over 34 years of experience in developing solutions for energy and industrial infrastructure. The company operates an integrated ‘one-stop-shop’ model, from design and production to installation, commissioning, and maintenance, covering the entire value chain in the field of low- and medium-voltage electrical equipment, as well as in complex EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) projects.

The company has four modern production facilities in Botoșani, with a total area of over 25,000 sqm, and has developed a solid portfolio of projects in energy, infrastructure, and industry, including through international partnerships.

For the end of the 2025 financial year, Electro-Alfa International estimates revenues of over RON 800 million (EUR 157 million), EBITDA of over RON 100 million (EUR 19.63 million), and a gross profit of approximately RON 100 million, noting that these are estimated, unaudited, and unrevised financial figures.

In 2024, Electro-Alfa International recorded revenues of RON 648.4 million, compared to RON 435.8 million in 2023 and RON 259.2 million in 2022, corresponding to a compound annual growth rate of approximately 58.2% over the 2022–2024 period.

The company’s shareholding structure is currently held 80% by Gheorghe Ciubotaru and 20% by Electro-Alfa Management SRL. The offering provides for the distribution of shares to institutional investors and retail investors.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)