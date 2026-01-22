Environment

Romanians returned over 5.2 billion containers under deposit-return system in 2025

22 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Consumers returned more than 5.2 billion beverage containers in 2025, pushing Romania’s deposit-return scheme to a nationwide collection rate of 83%, according to data released on January 22 by RetuRO, the administrator of the Deposit-Return System - known as SGR. The results cover January to December 2025.

More than 350 million containers were returned in December alone, with a monthly return rate of around 72%, confirming sustained participation at the end of the year, the same source said.

Over the course of 2025, RetuRO delivered approximately 387,000 tonnes of recyclable materials, namely PET, aluminium, and glass, to recycling companies, strengthening national collection and recycling flows.

Since the launch of the Deposit-Return System two years ago, Romanians have returned over 8.5 billion beverage containers, making the scheme one of the largest circular economy projects in the country.

RetuRO Sistem Garanție-Returnare operates on a not-for-profit basis, reinvesting any surplus exclusively into the development of the system. The company was established by a consortium of private shareholders, representing brewers, soft drink producers, and retailers, alongside the Romanian state, represented by the Ministry of Environment.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Simion Sebastian Tataru)

Normal
Environment

Romanians returned over 5.2 billion containers under deposit-return system in 2025

22 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Consumers returned more than 5.2 billion beverage containers in 2025, pushing Romania’s deposit-return scheme to a nationwide collection rate of 83%, according to data released on January 22 by RetuRO, the administrator of the Deposit-Return System - known as SGR. The results cover January to December 2025.

More than 350 million containers were returned in December alone, with a monthly return rate of around 72%, confirming sustained participation at the end of the year, the same source said.

Over the course of 2025, RetuRO delivered approximately 387,000 tonnes of recyclable materials, namely PET, aluminium, and glass, to recycling companies, strengthening national collection and recycling flows.

Since the launch of the Deposit-Return System two years ago, Romanians have returned over 8.5 billion beverage containers, making the scheme one of the largest circular economy projects in the country.

RetuRO Sistem Garanție-Returnare operates on a not-for-profit basis, reinvesting any surplus exclusively into the development of the system. The company was established by a consortium of private shareholders, representing brewers, soft drink producers, and retailers, alongside the Romanian state, represented by the Ministry of Environment.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Simion Sebastian Tataru)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 January 2026
Politics
Leader of governing Social Democrats says Romania should pay to be on Trump’s Board of Peace
22 January 2026
Transport
Romania reportedly plans 800 km high-speed railway valued at EUR 15 billion
22 January 2026
Transport
TomTom index: Bucharest residents spent over 7 days stuck in traffic in 2025
22 January 2026
Justice
Council of Europe’s GRECO says progress made, but Romania must do more to prevent corruption among MPs
22 January 2026
Society
Around 7% of Bucharest residents are foreigners, official report says
22 January 2026
Energy
Romania's Ministry of Defence assures Neptun Deep offshore perimeter "under permanent monitoring"
22 January 2026
Politics
After Trump’s Davos remarks, Romania’s foreign minister says history shows Europe would back the US
21 January 2026
Culture & History
Romania marks 167 years since the “Small Union” of the Romanian Principalities on January 24