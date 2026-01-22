Romanians returned over 5.2 billion containers under deposit-return system in 2025

Consumers returned more than 5.2 billion beverage containers in 2025, pushing Romania’s deposit-return scheme to a nationwide collection rate of 83%, according to data released on January 22 by RetuRO, the administrator of the Deposit-Return System - known as SGR. The results cover January to December 2025.

More than 350 million containers were returned in December alone, with a monthly return rate of around 72%, confirming sustained participation at the end of the year, the same source said.

Over the course of 2025, RetuRO delivered approximately 387,000 tonnes of recyclable materials, namely PET, aluminium, and glass, to recycling companies, strengthening national collection and recycling flows.

Since the launch of the Deposit-Return System two years ago, Romanians have returned over 8.5 billion beverage containers, making the scheme one of the largest circular economy projects in the country.

RetuRO Sistem Garanție-Returnare operates on a not-for-profit basis, reinvesting any surplus exclusively into the development of the system. The company was established by a consortium of private shareholders, representing brewers, soft drink producers, and retailers, alongside the Romanian state, represented by the Ministry of Environment.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Simion Sebastian Tataru)