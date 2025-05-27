Nicuşor Dan greenlights reconstruction of Bucharest’s Unirii Platform on last day as mayor

The District 4 City Hall will reconstruct Bucharest's central Unirii Platform, which is in an advanced state of degradation, after now-president Nicuşor Dan approved it on his last day as general mayor.

According to a press release from the District 4 City Hall, the approval allows for the regeneration of public spaces in the area, the reconstruction of the Dâmboviţa River basin structure and of the Unirii platform, along with the utility networks.

Before works begin, representatives of City Hall will schedule a working meeting with builders and representatives of utility distribution companies to jointly establish the execution schedule of the works.

"We will be able to start the consolidation works and secure the entire pedestrian and road area of Unirii Square. It is very important to rebuild the concrete slab in the center of Bucharest, which is about 100 years old, and to avoid possible unpleasant incidents, as pointed out by the technical experts,” said District 4 mayor, Daniel Băluţă.

The mayor, a member of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), was a longtime rival of the former general mayor, now-president Nicusor Dan. Back in March, he said that he will run for general mayor in the next elections, because Dan’s policies led to blockages. He also said Dan is “an imposter,” not a reformer.

The two politicians also argued specifically over the reconstruction of the platform. In October of last year, Nicuşor Dan and teams from the Local Police of Bucharest Municipality came in conflict with representatives of District 4 City Hall and the District 4 Local Police after the latter two opened a construction site for the consolidation of the platform over the Dâmboviţa River. The works began based on a permit issued by District 3 City Hall, but Nicuşor Dan issued an order to remove the fences and equipment from the area.

After a fiery exchange, the mayor of District 4 withdrew the teams from the area. Nevertheless, he maintained that the state of the platform endangers those who use the subway in Bucharest, along with people in the vicinity.

A few years ago, the District 4 City Hall and the General City Hall of Bucharest signed a protocol that put the underground floor of Unirii Square under the administration of the District 4 City Hall and gave it the right to start the consolidation works, according to Euronews Romania. The project aimed to replace the existing structure under a financing contract worth some RON 750 million.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Radub85 | Dreamstime.com)