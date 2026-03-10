Qognifly raises EUR 2 mln to build Bucharest factory and accelerate drone, counter-drone production

Romanian deep-tech and air security company Qognifly secured EUR 2 million in its first external financing round to build a factory in Bucharest and accelerate the industrial production of drone and counter-drone systems. The investment is part of a broader technology platform valued at more than EUR 10 million.

The company said the funding was attracted from a regional strategic partner specializing in military infrastructure after a competitive selection process that included discussions with several investors, including international ones.

The investment will support the operational launch of a new factory in Bucharest, expected to begin operations by the end of March 2026, as well as the creation of a modern research and development center. The R&D facility will bring together engineers specializing in electronics, navigation software, artificial intelligence, and autonomous systems to accelerate the development of new technologies.

“With UAV platforms delivered to over 16 countries, the Drone Wall system validated in real operational conditions, and an active pipeline of orders from the EU and NATO ecosystem, Qognifly is now entering the execution phase,” the company said in the press release.

The Bucharest factory will focus on standardized assembly, integration, and testing of the company’s drone platforms, including NATO Class I and Class II unmanned aerial vehicles used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. It will also produce loitering platforms and integrated counter-drone systems designed to detect and neutralize hostile drones.

At the same time, the company said, the factory will include dedicated lines for external partners in Ukraine, Europe, and the US that wish to continue their collaboration by manufacturing in Romania for their markets and programs.

Qognifly said its approach supports a model of technological sovereignty, with design, integration, assembly, and testing carried out in Romania using supply chains aligned with European Union and NATO standards.

The company’s expansion comes as the global counter-drone market is expected to grow rapidly, reaching an estimated USD 47 billion by 2030. Recent conflicts in Europe and the Middle East have highlighted the growing importance of cost-effective systems capable of countering small drone threats.

Founded by engineers with more than 15 years of experience in unmanned aerial systems, Qognifly develops and manufactures drone platforms used for surveillance, infrastructure protection, mapping, and emergency response, as well as integrated counter-drone systems.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)