Bucharest Exchange-listed Purcari Wineries (BVB: WINE) informed investors and the market that it has submitted a formal binding offer regarding the potential acquisition of 100% of the shares of peer company Serve Ceptura.

"This acquisition represents a natural step in strengthening Purcari's presence in the prestigious Dealu Mare wine region. It increases our vineyard base by approximately 60 hectares and adds complementary production capacity. The proximity of Serve's winery in Ceptura, just 1.5 km from our Crama Ceptura, enables immediate operational synergies, improved efficiency across the value chain, and consolidates Purcari's Dealu Mare platform," the company said.

Serve Ceptura reported EUR 2.4 million in revenues in 2024, up from EUR 2 million in 2023 but broadly in line with the past results, and EUR 0.44 million net losses. For comparison, Purcari's Crama Ceptura reported EUR 49 million in revenues and EUR 7.5 million net profit in 2024.

Founded in 1994 by Count Guy de Poix and Mihaela Tyrel de POIX, Serve Ceptura SRL is Romania's first private winery established after 1989 and a well-recognised wine producer located in Comuna Ceptura, DOC Dealu Mare, Romania's most renowned winemaking region.

Serve Ceptura manages approximately 60 hectares of vineyards and produces close to 0.5 million bottles annually, supported by full-cycle winemaking facilities with approximately 1 million litres of storage capacity.

Over more than three decades of activity, Serve has earned over 250 international awards and developed a portfolio of established brands, including Vinul Cavalerului, Terra Romana, and premium Cuvée labels (including Charlotte, Amaury). The target company has also developed a meaningful export presence (including Chevalier de Dyonis) in Canada (SAQ).

(Photo source: PR)