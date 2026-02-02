Vista Bank takes over brokerage house Investimental in Romania

Vista Bank Romania has signed an agreement to acquire the entire stake in brokerage house Investimental, marking a strategic exit for founder Sacha Dragic. The transaction concerns 100% of the brokerage company's capital and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of this year, subject to the approval of the Financial Supervisory Authority, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Investimental is the newest brokerage house on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Last year, the company brokered transactions worth RON 165 million (EUR 23 million), with a market share of 0.2% and 4,500 clients. The value of managed portfolios rose to over RON 250 million.

According to Ziarul Financiar, the transaction strengthens Investimental's financial base and provides a more solid framework of stability, while opening access to a wider range of financial products and services through the relationship with Vista Bank. At this stage, Investimental continues its activity without changes, and client accounts, products, and access to the platform remain unchanged.

Sacha Dragic is the founder and CEO of the Superbet group, one of the largest players in the betting industry in Central and Eastern Europe. He controls the group together with his family, and its shareholders include funds such as Blackstone and BlackRock.

Last year, Vista Bank Romania strengthened its position in the financial services and leasing market after completing the acquisition of Alpha Leasing Romania and Alpha Insurance Brokers, shortly after the takeover of Credit Agricole Romania.

Controlled by the Greek group Vardinogiannis, Vista Bank has been present in Romania since 1998 and is among the top 15 banks by assets, with a market share of over 1%.

