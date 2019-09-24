Romania Insider
Politics
Romania's ruling party blames president Iohannis for death of 11-year-old girl
24 September 2019
The general secretary of Romania’s ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), Mihai Fifor, blamed president Klaus Iohannis for having indirectly contributed to the death of an 11-year old girl from Dambovita county reportedly murdered by a Dutch citizen, G4media.ro reported.

The president’s refusal to appoint a new minister of interior has disrupted the activity of the Romanian Police, Fifor claims in a Facebook post.

The previous interior minister, Nicolae Moga, resigned at the end of July, just days after being sworn in, amid the scandal related to the Caracal murder case.

PM Dancila nominated Mihai Fifor as interim minister and, after that, proposed to president Klaus Iohannis to appoint former officer Daniel Chirila for this position.

President Iohannis rejected all the minister candidates and sent PM Dancila to the Parliament for getting confirmation for her entire cabinet.

The Constitutional Court ruled that President Iohannis had no right to reject the candidates for interim minister seats.

