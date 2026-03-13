Slow Food Buzău brings Artisans’ Market to Bucharest with over 40 local producers

The Slow Food Buzău community is bringing the Artisans’ Market concept to Bucharest for the first time this weekend - an event inspired by the international Slow Food Earth Market network. The event, titled Slow Food Buzău meets Bucharest, will take place on March 14-15 at The Ark.

More than 40 artisan producers from across Romania are expected to participate, alongside winemakers, chefs, and professionals from the HoReCa sector.

Visitors will be able to discover small-batch products such as cheeses, dairy goods, artisanal preserves, pastries, local ingredients, and craft beverages.

The program will also feature a Slow Wine Corner, highlighting organic and natural wines from Dealu Mare and other Romanian vineyards, with guided tastings and discussions about winemaking methods. Chefs including Horia Simon of Gura Satului and Juranda Kirschner of Conacul Grigorescu will hold live cooking demonstrations using ingredients sourced from producers attending the market.

In addition to the public market, the event will host a networking meeting for Slow Food communities, producers, and chefs to discuss collaboration and the development of shorter food supply chains in Romania.

Organizers say the market aims to promote sustainable food production and local gastronomy, with exhibitors selected based on criteria such as the use of local ingredients, sustainable agriculture practices, and the absence of artificial additives.

Admission to the event will be free. Further details can be found here.

The Bucharest edition follows seven previous events held in the Ținutul Buzăului UNESCO Global Geopark, which attracted more than 25,000 visitors in total. Organizers expect over 5,000 visitors for the capital event.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)