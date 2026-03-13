Romanian Language Day to be marked annually in Ukraine

Ukraine will celebrate Romanian Language Day every year on August 31, following a decree signed by president Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, March 12. The announcement was made during a joint press conference in Bucharest with Romanian president Nicușor Dan.

Zelensky said the decision aims to strengthen humanitarian and cultural cooperation between Ukraine and Romania and promote mutual respect between the two nations.

“In Romania, Ukrainian Language Day is already observed on November 9. We also discussed, both at the team level and today directly with the President, educational issues – for the Romanian community in Ukraine and for our Ukrainian community in Romania – and we are ready to continue working fairly on all these matters,” the president of Ukraine said.

Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked Romania for “all the attention and respect the country shows in supporting Ukrainians residing on its territory,” according to the Ukrainian Presidency.

In his turn, Nicușor Dan highlighted the importance of protecting the rights of the Romanian minority in Ukraine and welcomed Kyiv’s openness toward the community.

During their meeting in Bucharest, the two leaders also signed a strategic partnership declaration and other documents, including plans for joint drone production in Romania.

(Photo source: President.gov.ua)