RO Constitutional Court compels President to nominate interim ministers

Romania’s Constitutional Court ruled in favor of prime minister Viorica Dancila and decided that president Klaus Iohannis should accept the nomination for interim ministers she has sent to him, Hotnews.ro reported.

The Court also ruled that the president should dismiss justice minister Ana Birchall, as requested by PM Dancila.

The ruling refers only to the nomination of interim ministers and dismissal requests, which, the Court says, are not among the president’s prerogatives.

The Government's notification regarding a possible constitutional conflict with the Presidency was registered with the Constitutional Court on September 5, after president Iohannis refused to appoint interim replacements for the three ministers of junior ruling partner ALDE who pulled out of the ruling coalition.

Ministers Viorel Ilie (liaison with Parliament), Graţiela Gavrilescu (environment) and Anton Anton (energy) resigned on August 27, following the decision of Călin Popescu Tariceanu to pull ALDE out of the government.

PM Dancila argued that the Presidency is not involved in the appointment of interim ministers while the Presidency’s representatives responded that PM Dancila does not necessarily have to appoint interim ministers as long as she can go to Parliament and ask for endorsement of fully fledged ministers.

