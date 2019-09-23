Update: Dutch citizen, main suspect for the murder of 11-year-old girl in Romania, reportedly kills himself

Update 2: The Dutch citizen investigated for the murder of an 11-year old girl in Romania's Dambovita county, reportedly killed himself on Monday afternoon, police sources told local Mediafax. The information came from the Dutch authorities, which have been cooperating with the Romanian investigators in this case. The man apparently threw himself in front of a truck.

Update: The Romanian prosecutors investigating the murder of an 11-year old girl in Dambovita county have charged a Dutch citizen for this murder, the prosecutor's office attached to the Dambovita Court announced on Monday, September 23. The prosecutors are also preparing to ask for an international arrest warrant for the man, judicial sources told local G4media.ro. The man has left Romania after the murder and is now in the Netherlands.

The Romanian investigators apparently spoke to their Dutch counterparts and found that the suspect has a history as a pedophile, according to judicial sources quoted by Mediafax. The girl's autopsy revealed that she was strangled, according to the same sources.

The initial news: The Romanian Police said that a “foreign citizen” is the main suspect in the abduction and murder of an 11-year-old girl in the Gura Sutii village in Dambovita county, Southern Romania. According to the local media, the suspect is a Dutch citizen.

The girl, Mihaela Adriana Fieraru, was reported missing on Friday, September 20, after she didn’t come home from school. The Police started a search mission the same day and hundreds of policemen, gendarmes and villagers, as well as a helicopter and drones, were involved in the mission. The girl was found dead on Sunday, September 22, in a field in Produlesti commune.

The investigators said that the girl’s body was wrapped in plastic and that it showed signs of violence, local Digi24.ro reported. Moreover, they also said that the girl was killed in the first 30-35 minutes after she was abducted. The main suspect reportedly used a rental car to abduct the girl.

"The criminal prosecution data indicate at this time and without any doubt that the girl was no longer alive when the criminal prosecution bodies were notified about the abduction,” first prosecutor Mihai Dinca from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Dambovita Court said on Sunday.

According to him, the investigators have a circle of suspects, and one of them is a foreign citizen. The Police have not confirmed his nationality but the local media reported that he is Dutch. Moreover, Digi24.ro said that the Dutch citizen even talked to the Police on Saturday but at that time there was not enough evidence for the Police to hold him. Meanwhile, he apparently left Romania.

The policemen analyzed the images captured by surveillance cameras installed in Gura Sutii and found three suspicious cars. All three cars passed close to the 11-year-old girl and were running at low speeds. But the car driven by the Dutch citizen particularly attracted the investigators’ attention, as the car was seen less than a minute after the girl appeared on the last surveillance camera and, moreover, the vehicle covered a distance that usually takes 2-3 minutes in half an hour.

However, there is no evidence so far that the girl was ever in this car. The investigators are now trying to confirm the existence of the girl's DNA in the car rented by the main suspect, according to Digi24.ro.

