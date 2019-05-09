Romania Insider
RO President Iohannis keeps ignoring Govt.’s calls to endorse new ministers
05 September 2019
Romanian president Klaus Iohnnis spoke in broad terms against the performance of the “failed government” of prime minister Viorica Dancila, but has not mentioned whether he accepted or not the interim minister candidates proposed for the seats left vacant after the withdrawal of junior ruling coalition partner ALDE G4media.ro reported.

The Government needs a reset, Iohannis concluded on Wednesday, August 4. The president’s broadcast statement, expected to address the urgent topic of the interim ministers, left the audience rather puzzled.

Iohannis delivered a piece of fierce criticism against the Social Democratic Party (PSD), its president Viorica Dancila and her cabinet.

“We only see them struggling to stay in power at any price,” he said. “That is what a failed government looks like.[…] Guaranteeing public safety by the state is fundamental. The Romanians are waiting for solutions, but the PSD government has never understood its role. The necessary legislative changes are also delayed. […] The PSD received several concrete proposals, some I sent myself, but they are ignored,” he continued.

The president also announced that he decorated post-mortem the Romanian who lost his life in the terrorist attack in Kabul on Tuesday.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

