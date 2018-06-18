Biggest media group in Romania will have new indirect owner

The USD 85.4 billion deal through which US telecom group AT&T bought media group Time Warner also changes the indirect owner of PRO TV, the biggest media group in Romania, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

PRO TV is owned by Prague-based Central European Media Enterprises (CME), whose majority shareholder is Time Warner, with a stake of 75%.

CME is one of the biggest television groups in Central and Eastern Europe, with operations in Czech Republic, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia. In Romania, the group controls PRO TV, the biggest local media company, which owns several TV stations as well as a significant online portfolio. CME’s net revenues in Romania amounted to USD 191 million and its operational profit OIBDA reached USD 74 million in 2017.

AT&T hasn’t made any decision yet on CME’s future.

