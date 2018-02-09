Romania’s PRO TV ups revenues by 10% in 2017

PRO TV, the biggest media group in Romania, had net revenues of USD 191 million in 2017, up by 9.6% (excluding exchange rate variations) compared to 2016.

The group’s operational profit before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) went up by almost 20%, to USD 74 million, according to the annual report of parent-group Central European Media Enterprises (CME). This is the highest operational profit PRO TV has seen after 2008.

At group level, CME saw a 6% increase in revenues at constant rates, to USD 574 million, and a 17% increase in OIBDA, to USD 165.5 million.

“2017 was another outstanding year for CME and the positioning of our operations sets us up for additional success in 2018. We increased our audience share in three out of four countries, driving the gap between us and our closest commercial competition wider, both in prime time and all day. We also made important progress in diversifying our revenues,” said Christoph Mainusch, co-CEO CME.

The group operates in Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, and Bulgaria after it announced the sale of its operations in Croatia and Slovenia.

[email protected]