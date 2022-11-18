Primark to open first store in Romania before Christmas

International fashion retailer Primark will open its first store in Romania just in time for the holiday season. The new flagship store, located in the ParkLake Shopping Centre in Bucharest, is scheduled to welcome first customers on December 15.

“This opening marks an important milestone for Primark as the retailer enters its 15th market, continuing its ambitious expansion plans in Central Eastern Europe, where Romania will join the other key markets of Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia,” reads the press release.

The retailer plans to open a second store in the Romanian capital, in the AFI Cotroceni Shopping Centre, in 2023.

The new Primark Bucharest ParkLake store will span 3,735 sqm across two floors. It will also create 290 jobs, with part-time and full-time positions still open, including Primark retail assistant and managerial roles.

“We have ambitious growth plans in CEE, and today’s announcement is our first step in Romania – with more to follow. The store is nearly ready, and we are really excited to open our doors next month and get to know our new customers in Romania,” said Maciej Podwojski, Head of Sales, Central Eastern Europe at Primark.

Primark also announced plans to open three more stores in Poland by the end of 2023 and enter its 16th market in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava. This will bring the total CEE store footprint to 12 stores across five markets.

Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark currently has more than 70,000 employees across 14 countries in Europe and the US. Its growth strategy targets 530 stores by the end of 2026.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Primark)