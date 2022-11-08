Popeyes Romania opens first drive-thru restaurant

Popeyes Romania will open its first drive-thru restaurant on November 12, marking an important step in the restaurant chain’s operations in the country.

The drive-thru restaurant is located in the Lemon Retail Park commercial center in Voluntari, Ilfov, near the entrance of the A3 highway commonly used by people going from Bucharest to the mountainside resorts.

The new location is designed to cater to the Pipera-Voluntari and Floreasca neighborhoods, aside from people in transit. Clients of the restaurant will be able to order their favorite meals in the drive-thru or in the dine-in and take-out areas. Ordering kiosks will ensure that patrons get their favorite meals and go on their way in a timely fashion.

Orders in the new restaurant can also be made through the Popeyes mobile app, and each such purchase will be rewarded with loyalty points. Once they’ve amassed enough points, registered clients can receive products on the house. The restaurant also ensures deliveries through the Glovo and Tazz apps.

"Opening the first Drive-Thru restaurant only half a year after entering the Romanian market represents a very important step in the development of the local restaurant network. We are ready to offer our guests a complete experience, adapted to every need. Whether they come with their family to shop in the new shopping center or are in transit, they will enjoy freshly prepared products made from the best quality ingredients which make up the unmistakable Popeyes taste," said Mihaela Lungu, Chief Marketing Officer, Popeyes Romania.

Founded in 1972, Popeyes currently operates over 3,800 restaurants in over 30 countries worldwide, bringing classic Louisiana dishes to countless people every day. In Romania, the chain currently has four restaurants in major shopping centers and malls like the Băneasa Shopping City, Parklake Shopping Center, AFI Cotroceni, and the Drumul Taberelor Commercial Center.

