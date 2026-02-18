President Dan sees Romania’s ruling coalition as fully functional

In an interview with Radio România Actualităţi before his three-hour meeting with the leaders of the ruling coalition on February 17, Romanian president Nicusor Dan described the consultations as routine, or “business as usual.”

He said that even if it takes more time, the decisions will be made eventually.

“I see no reason why this coalition should not continue functioning based on the protocol. When we look at the functioning of the coalition, we must look at the legal, legislative, administrative decisions it takes and what we have seen so far, with the delay that you noted, [is that] decisions end up being made,” president Dan said, as quoted by TVR.

“I would also like the leaders of the coalition parties to stop criticising each other, the discussions to be more constructive, and what is established to remain established,” he also stated, taking a neutral stance after the Social Democrats accused PM Ilie Bolojan and USR of unnecessary and cruel austerity that furthermore led to economic recession.

President Dan’s comments came one day after the Social Democrats (PSD) threatened to virtually block the functioning of the ruling coalition unless their terms are accepted – including further amendments on the public administration law.

After the three-hour meeting with president Dan, PM Bolojan confirmed that making decisions takes more time: the public administration law will no longer be approved by the government this week, but next week, Digi24 reported.

The 2026 budget should be ready by the end of next week, PM Bolojan also said. Sketching the annual public budget within several days would be, indeed, an unparalleled performance. On the other hand, pushing the budget’s final endorsement in parliament after the end of the month (which ends on February 28) would force the central and local administration to operate under emergency situations for an entire quarter.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Pana Tudor)