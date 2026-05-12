Update: Romanian president Nicușor Dan said Tuesday, May 12, that there are relatively few viable options for forming a government backed by a parliamentary majority and that a technocratic prime minister “is a scenario with chances," Agerpres reported. He also stated that he will ask all parties during upcoming consultations whether they already have a negotiated parliamentary majority before proposing a prime minister, adding that he does not want “experiments” with candidates who may fail to secure support in Parliament.

The president also confirmed he has possible technocratic candidates in mind but said he will only advance names once a majority formula is agreed upon. Formal consultations with parliamentary parties, including the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), are expected to take place on Thursday this week, or Monday.

Initial story: Romanian president Nicușor Dan is expected to hold official consultations with parliamentary parties later this week as efforts continue to form a new government following the collapse of the pro-European ruling coalition. According to political sources cited by Digi24, the president is currently analyzing four possible governing scenarios, including minority and technocratic cabinets.

The consultations at the presidential Cotroceni Palace are expected to take place on Thursday or Friday, after the B9 summit, although sources told Digi24 it is unlikely that the president will nominate a prime minister immediately after the meetings.

One of the options reportedly under discussion is a minority center-right government built around cooperation between the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR), which recently announced closer political coordination in Parliament and during consultations with the presidency. However, according to the cited sources, the scenario does not include the return of interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan as head of government.

A second minority government scenario reportedly centers on the Social Democratic Party (PSD), potentially led by leader Sorin Grindeanu.

The president is also considering two additional options: a political government led by a technocratic prime minister, or a fully technocratic cabinet, according to Digi24.

Nicușor Dan is also expected to request a roadmap for the future government, including preparation of Romania’s 2027 budget and the continuation of major national projects regardless of the governing formula.

The discussions come after Romania’s Liberal-led government collapsed following a no-confidence vote in Parliament earlier this month. The motion, which was submitted by members of the former ruling partner PSD and the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), gathered 281 votes in favor, well above the 233 votes required. Thus, the cabinet led by prime minister Ilie Bolojan will now continue in an interim capacity, with limited powers, until a new executive is formed.

Interim prime minister and PNL leader Ilie Bolojan said on Monday, May 11, that the Liberals should not support a minority government led by Sorin Grindeanu or return to a coalition with PSD.

“We made the mistake of creating a coalition just for positions, not for good governance,” Bolojan told Digi24, as quoted by Biziday.ro, accusing PSD of abandoning responsibility by withdrawing from government during a difficult political period.

“PNL should not vote for such a prime minister,” he added, referring to a possible Grindeanu-led cabinet.

At the same time, Bolojan did not completely rule out returning as prime minister if necessary. “If it is needed, as in the summer of 2025, I will not run away from such responsibility,” he said, while criticizing what he described as “PSD-ism” and the political capture of state institutions.

In his turn, PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu said he would prefer a “stable government rather than a rapid emergency solution,” even if negotiations take longer, Agerpres reported. He also acknowledged that a minority government is “a scenario that can be taken into account,” although he said it is not his preferred option.

Moreover, Sorin Grindeanu also stated that PSD remains open to supporting a technocratic prime minister if party structures decide so.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)