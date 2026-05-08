Romania’s Liberals and USR to coordinate political strategy after government collapse

The National Liberal Party (PNL) and the reformist Save Romania Union (USR) announced they will coordinate their political actions in Parliament and during consultations with president Nicușor Dan following the collapse of the government. The two parties said their cooperation is aimed at defending Romania’s reform agenda after what they described as a “destructive” alliance between the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) to topple prime minister Ilie Bolojan.

According to the joint statement published by party leaders Ilie Bolojan (PNL) and Dominic Fritz (USR), the parties agreed to coordinate their next political steps in Parliament, within the interim government, and during consultations at Cotroceni Palace.

“We can no longer accept the argument of a false stability used to cover the blocking of reforms and the waste of public money,” the statement said.

The two sides added that their cooperation would serve as “a guarantee that the modernization of institutions, honesty in public office and the implementation of strategic investments will remain on the country’s agenda.”

The announcement came days after Romania’s Liberal-led government collapsed in a no-confidence vote backed by PSD and AUR. Following the vote, PNL announced it would move into opposition, while USR ruled out returning to governing negotiations with PSD.

Speaking to Digi24 on Thursday, Dominic Fritz said the coordination between the two parties means they will act together in Parliament and align their positions ahead of consultations with president Nicușor Dan.

“PNL and USR together are the largest faction in Parliament and together have the strength to ensure Romania does not lose its reformist path,” Fritz said.

He added that the parties would coordinate their responses to PSD and AUR initiatives in the legislature and would avoid presenting conflicting positions during talks at Cotroceni Palace.

“We are not going to Cotroceni to improvise,” Fritz said. “We are going there with clear ideas, publicly assumed positions, decisions taken within our parties, and we inform each other about them.”

The USR leader also said president Nicușor Dan had been informed about the alignment between the two parties, although he clarified that PNL and USR would not attend consultations as a joint delegation.

Romania’s interim government remains in office with limited powers until a new executive capable of securing parliamentary support is formed.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ilie Bolojan)