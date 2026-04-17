BVB-listed Premier Energy to expand Romanian footprint with EUR 700 mln Evryo Group acquisition

Premier Energy Group (BVB: PE), a major energy player in Romania and Southeast Europe, announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Evryo Group from funds managed by Macquarie Asset Management. The deal is estimated at EUR 700 million and will see Premier consolidate its position in Romania by adding the electricity distribution component to its operations.

The transaction will be implemented through the acquisition of 100% of Felix Distribution Holdings S.R.L., the parent company of Distributie Energie Oltenia S.A., as well as 100% of Evryo Power S.A.

Distributie Energie Oltenia S.A. operates a regulated electricity distribution network in the southwestern region of Romania, spanning approximately 80,000 kilometers and serving around 1.5 million customers. The network is the third-largest electricity distribution network in Romania and represents a critical component of the country’s energy infrastructure.

Evryo Power S.A. supports the operations as a service provider, facilitating separation processes and activities through operational, commercial, and administrative functions, contributing to the efficient functioning of the distribution platform.

“This transaction represents a major milestone in the development of Premier Energy, marking a transformative step in our regional strategy. By adding electricity distribution to our operations in Romania, we are adding a key missing component of our integrated energy platform in our core market,” said José Garza, CEO of Premier Energy Group.

Premier is in advanced discussions with a global financial institution regarding a potential bond offering to finance the acquisition.

The transaction is subject to approval by Premier Energy’s shareholders, expected to be sought at the upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for 10 June, 2026, as well as to customary regulatory approvals. Financial close is anticipated in the second half of 2026.

Premier Energy Group operates through its key business verticals, namely electricity production, distribution, and supply; and natural gas distribution and supply.

The group owns or has under construction more than 500 MW of renewable capacity, with an additional 200 MW currently under development. It supplies electricity to more than 2.2 million customers in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, the vast majority being households and small businesses. The group also owns a vast electricity distribution network in the Republic of Moldova, which covers approximately 75% of the country’s population.

Premier Energy is also a supplier of natural gas for domestic and non-domestic consumers (in retail, industry, trade) and owns and operates a gas distribution network of almost 4,000 km in areas surrounding the capital, the southern and western parts of the country, as well as in smaller localities in the northern part of Romania. The company is the third-largest player in the natural gas distribution market and the fourth supplier of electric energy in Romania.

Premier Energy Group is 71% owned by the Czech investment fund Emma Capital, founded by Czech entrepreneur Jiří Šmejc.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)