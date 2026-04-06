Bucharest Exchange-listed Purcari announces second acquisition this year

Bucharest Exchange-listed Purcari Wineries (BVB: WINE), one of the leading wine groups in Central and Eastern Europe, on April 3 announced that its Romanian subsidiary, Crama Ceptura, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of CaraprodVin, a wine producer from Vârteşcoiu commune, Vrancea County. The move marks Purcari’s expansion in the northeastern part of Romania, where the target company has 33.18 hectares of vineyards and wine produced on its facilities.

The announcement comes two weeks after Purcari announced, on March 18, a similar agreement to take over SERVE Ceptura - a well-recognised producer on the national market, with an annual production output of approximately 0.5 million bottles, and a portfolio of established brands.

The agreements are subject to the fulfilment of standard legal and regulatory requirements.

The latest acquisition marks Purcari’s expansion in the Vrancea wine region.

"Vrancea is the most important wine-growing region in Romania in terms of grape production, renowned for its white grape varieties and distinct terroir. This acquisition marks Crama Ceptura's first operational presence in the region, ensuring direct access to local sources of quality grapes and complementing the group's recent expansion in Dealu Mare," said company representatives, as quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

These steps mark a clear strategy to build a diversified and vertically integrated wine platform, anchored in two of the most important regions of the country. Purcari Wineries will invest in the modernisation of the acquired facilities to develop a primary winemaking unit, thus ensuring quality control throughout the entire production flow, the press release states.

Purcari reported consolidated revenues of RON 437.2 million (EUR 87 million) for 2025, up 14.3% compared to the previous year, while net profit decreased by 14%, to RON 50.8 million (EUR 10 million).

WINE shares gained 30.4% in the last year, bringing the capitalisation to RON 794 million.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)