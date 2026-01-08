PPC Romania to build battery storage system for renewable sources in Ilfov

The Romanian branch of the Greek group Public Power Corporation, or PPC, plans to build a battery energy storage system for electricity produced from renewable sources at its transformer station in Căciulați (Ilfov). This is part of the company’s plan to install storage facilities in the distribution networks it operates in Romania.

The new electricity storage facility will be connected to the existing 20/110 kV Căciulați Electrical Transformer Station and will replace a concrete building that will be demolished. The new total electricity storage capacity will be 15 MWh, and the investment in this project is estimated at approximately EUR 3.6 million.

“The proposed investment consists of the construction of an electricity storage system, interconnected with the existing 20/110 kV Căciulați electrical transformer station, to ensure the balance between demand and supply,” according to documents analyzed by Profit.ro.

The project will be developed on land owned by Rețele Electrice România S.A., with a total area of 5,761 square meters. The built-up area of the project, occupied exclusively by the storage system, is 870 square meters.

Over the last few years, Romania’s share of energy originating from renewable sources soared. At the end of April 2025, Romania had a total of 219,245 prosumers, with a cumulative installed capacity of over 2,634 MW, according to ANRE data. In fact, excess energy from photovoltaic production became a problem for the national power grids, especially during sunny days.

In response, energy distributors began investing in battery systems. PPC subsidiaries in Romania are currently investing in storage facilities at six local renewable energy production plants, projects qualified for non-reimbursable EU financing from the Modernization Fund.

In 2023, PPC took over the main Romanian operations of Italy’s Enel, then a large energy distributor. The company, which announced EUR 3 billion in investments in Romania over the next three years, is also investing in storage facilities for the electricity produced by its wind and photovoltaic parks in the country.

(Photo source: company photo)