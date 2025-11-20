Greek PPC plans EUR 3 bln investments in Romania

PPC, the largest power supplier in Greece, also active in Romania with distribution, production, and supply operations after it took over Enel's operations in the country, announced at the Capital Markets Day event investment plans worth EUR 3 billion over the next three years in Romania, according to Economica.net. The plans include a "peaker" gas-fired power plant with a capacity of 80-150 MW, which the Greeks could use to balance renewable production, when necessary.

PPC's plan for the next three years foresees investments worth approximately EUR 10.1 billion in renewable energy, flexible generation, network expansion and modernization, as well as customer-centric services in the South-Eastern Europe area, according to the company's presentations.

Of the EUR 10 billion, 30%, or about EUR 3 billion, will be invested in Romania.

Of the EUR 3 billion, EUR 800 million will go to distribution networks, with PPC controlling, through the company Rețele Electrice, three of the eight network areas in Romania.

In the generation area, where PPC is the largest investor in renewables with around 1.3 GW, the group will continue its expansion so that, from an energy production of approximately 2 TWh of energy produced this year, it will reach approximately 5 TWh at the end of 2028. PPC's own production will thus cover to a greater extent the consumption of the customer portfolio, which is now around 7 TWh and will reach 8 TWh annually at the end of 2028.

PPC confirmed in its presentation its plan to build a gas-fired power plant (peaker) in Romania, which the Greek group could use to balance renewable production, when necessary. The unit would not enter into operation before 2030. The presentation of the plan talks about "exploring the opportunity" for an OCGT (open cycle gas turbine) gas power plant of at least 80 MW in Romania.

"I cannot reveal the locations of the targeted sites, because we are still in negotiations. We are very close to finalizing negotiations for one or two sites. The total installed capacity will not exceed 100-150 MW," commented Georgios Stassis, PPC CEO.

According to sources in the energy market, a site targeted by PPC would be in the Reșița area, in the southwest of the country, where the distribution network also operates.

PPC Group has recently expanded its renewable energy portfolio in Romania with the addition of a new 130 MW photovoltaic plant in Călugăreni, located 40 kilometers south of Bucharest. The plant is developed with Metlen Energy & Metalswill under a partnership that would result in a capacity of 460 MW of photovoltaic parks by the end of the year.

(Photo source: PPC)