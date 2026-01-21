Energy

PPC Renewables Romania steps up investment to reach 2 GW capacity by end-2026

21 January 2026

PPC Renewables Romania has increased its installed generation capacity to more than 1.5 GW after adding around 200 megawatts in 2025. Looking forward, it plans to continue expanding to reach 2 GW of green generation capacities in Romania by the end of 2026, the company said.

The growth strategy focuses mainly on new wind and solar projects, complemented by battery energy storage systems.

“We continue the program to expand the renewable energy production portfolio, with units that can contribute to reducing the shortage of production capacities in Romania and to the stability of the system, through the predictable production profile and the capacity to store electricity in batteries. We will continue our projects, both in production and storage capacities, to reach a level of 2 GW in production capacities in Romania by the end of this year,” said Adrian Dugulan, General Manager of PPC Renewables Romania.

The latest addition to the company’s generation fleet is the Ciorani project, consisting of two photovoltaic parks with a total operational capacity of 85 MWp, and 27 MW of battery storage systems in the process of authorization.

PPC Renewables Romania also has several ongoing projects for new photovoltaic units, as well as wind sources. For example, the first phase of the Deleni wind farm in Vaslui County, with a capacity of 140 MW, is in the process of completion, and the second phase will add another 85 MW. 

“This will be the largest wind farm in the region of Moldova and will contribute to reducing the shortage of electricity capacities in the northern part of Romania,” company representatives said. 

PPC Group is rapidly expanding its renewable energy footprint across Greece, Romania, Italy, and Bulgaria. The group’s installed renewable capacity rose from 4.7 GW in the first half of 2024 to 6.4 GW by the end of September 2025, with a target of reaching 12.7 GW by 2028.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

