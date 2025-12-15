Romania installs 2.5 GW of PV capacity in 2025, one third of total at year-end

Romania added 2.5 GW this year to its total solar power capacity, 45% more than last year and roughly one third of the total capacity expected at the end of the year (7.6 GW), according to Economica.net, citing data from the latest report by Solar Power Europe, the European photovoltaic industry association. The performance, combined with signs of fatigue across Europe, propelled the country as the fastest-growing market among Europe's ten largest.

In Europe, with 65.1 GW of new photovoltaic capacity installed in the EU in 2025, there was a decrease of 0.7% compared to the 65.6 GW installed in 2024.

Based on an average scenario, Romania will reach 24 GW installed in photovoltaics – over three times more than now – by 2030, becoming the sixth fastest-growing market out of the top 10.

At the European level, SolarPower Europe's projection is that total solar energy in the EU will reach 718 GW of installed capacity by 2030, well below the target of 750 GW.

"The Romanian market, relatively stable in the rooftop segment and rapidly developing in the utility-scale segment, is supported by a solid public policy framework, short authorization periods, an accelerated growth in BESS implementation, the emergence of a PPA market, and CfD auctions. This context has allowed the Romanian market to surpass Greece, which is facing a decline in the rooftop segment, amid the gradual elimination of the net-metering scheme and delays in the implementation of the net-billing scheme," Solar Power Europe summarized the situation in Romania.

(Photo source: Doric195/Dreamstime.com)