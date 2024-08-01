Sports

Paris 2024 Olympics: Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins bronze in 100m freestyle race

01 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian swimmer David Popovici has won the bronze medal in the 100-meter freestyle race at this year’s Olympic Games in Paris. 

Popovici had a time of 47:49, behind Australia’s Kyle Chalmers, who took the silver with a time of 47:48.

The gold medal went to China’s Pan Zhanle, who set a 100m freestyle record with a time of 46:40.

At this year’s Olympics, Popovici won the gold medal in the 200-meter freestyle.

He held the world record in the 100-meter freestyle from the summer of 2022 until February, when Pan Zhanle surpassed him.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Sports

Paris 2024 Olympics: Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins bronze in 100m freestyle race

01 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian swimmer David Popovici has won the bronze medal in the 100-meter freestyle race at this year’s Olympic Games in Paris. 

Popovici had a time of 47:49, behind Australia’s Kyle Chalmers, who took the silver with a time of 47:48.

The gold medal went to China’s Pan Zhanle, who set a 100m freestyle record with a time of 46:40.

At this year’s Olympics, Popovici won the gold medal in the 200-meter freestyle.

He held the world record in the 100-meter freestyle from the summer of 2022 until February, when Pan Zhanle surpassed him.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks