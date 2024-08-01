Paris 2024 Olympics: Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins bronze in 100m freestyle race

Romanian swimmer David Popovici has won the bronze medal in the 100-meter freestyle race at this year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Popovici had a time of 47:49, behind Australia’s Kyle Chalmers, who took the silver with a time of 47:48.

The gold medal went to China’s Pan Zhanle, who set a 100m freestyle record with a time of 46:40.

At this year’s Olympics, Popovici won the gold medal in the 200-meter freestyle.

He held the world record in the 100-meter freestyle from the summer of 2022 until February, when Pan Zhanle surpassed him.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com