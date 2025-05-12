Update: Andrei Muraru, the Romanian ambassador to the United States, has responded to the statements made by George Simion, the AUR presidential candidate, who thanked the US for not including Romania in the Visa Waiver Program. He said that Simion’s remarks reflect a blatant disregard for Romania’s national interest and the rights of Romanian citizens, adding that the damage caused by this decision, which Simion "applauded," directly affects the Romanian state and every Romanian citizen, News.ro reported.

Muraru also described Simion’s claim - that Romanian authorities manipulated the visa refusal rate, a key requirement for joining the Visa Waiver Program - as irresponsible, scandalous, and false. “Mr. Simion’s gesture of scorning his own nation will remain, even in the eyes of our American partners, as proof of servility, weakness, and an inability to stand up for the dignity of his own people,” he stated.

In response, George Simion called for Andrei Muraru’s resignation, accusing him of having "turned into an electoral agent of the system."

Initial story: In an attempt to demonstrate the support he enjoys from the US administration in his race for the Romanian presidency, far-right candidate George Simion claimed that the Homeland Security Department had congratulated him after his win in the first round, according to G4media.ro. Simion, the leader of AUR, also thanked the US for taking Romania out of the Visa Waiver scheme.

As opposed to George Simion’s intention, the statement may cost him votes from the undecided electorate – a key player in the tight second ballot of the presidential elections scheduled on May 18.

"The message from Washington was very strong. We thank Homeland Security and the State Department for sending Romania a warning, a fair warning, that it is no longer a democracy and that it can no longer be part of the Visa Waiver Program," said George Simion in an interview with MAGA influencer Jack Posobiec.

The US permanently removed Romania from the Visa Waiver Program just two days before the first round of the presidential elections. The Biden administration had endorsed Romania’s participation in the scheme, but the Homeland Security Department suspended the decision on March 15, less than a week before the effective implementation.

As a reason for removing Romania from the Visa Waiver Program, the US government stated that it "has determined that Romania's designation should be revoked to protect the integrity of the VWP and to ensure border and immigration security. Romania may be reconsidered for VWP designation in the future if it meets the statutory eligibility criteria," according to the official statement.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the US decision as "political".

George Simion made several visits to the US before Romania was removed from the Visa Waiver Program. He met with members of MAGA, the movement that supports president Donald Trump.

