Seven former US ambassadors to Romania warn against dangers of a “pro-Putin president”

Seven former United States ambassadors to Romania signed a joint letter one week before the second round of the presidential elections on May 18, warning of the dangers posed by a pro-Putin president, G4media.ro reported.

The former US officials warn that Russia is on the offensive in Europe and that membership in the European Union and the alliance with the United States are in danger.

“We write not as official representatives of the US Government, nor in any other professional capacity, but as US citizens who committed years of our lives and our reputations to help Americans and Romanians help each other. We have deep affection for Romania and an unwavering commitment to a strong transatlantic alliance between Europe and the US, with Romania as a critical bulwark in the security and freedom of both of our nations,” the ambassadors say at the beginning of the letter sent to G4media.ro.

They go on, saying that they witnessed “first-hand Romania’s successful climb from Russian-imposed dictatorship to freedom, and integration with the rest of Europe in the EU and alliance with the US through NATO.”

"If Romania chooses a pro-Putin president, the defense and economic support of the United States for ordinary Romanians risks being drastically affected. Romanians are facing a clear historic choice: Russian domination or their own future, as an ally of America in NATO. Putin or America," the letter from the seven reads.

The seven former ambassadors, who served under both Democratic and Republican administrations, are Alfred Moses, James Rosapepe, Michael Guest, Nicholas Taubman, Mark Gitenstein, Hans G. Klemm, and Adrian Zuckerman.

“As friends of Romanians, from Maramures to Constanta and Timisoara to Iasi – every judet and comuna in between – we fervently hope our Romanian friends reaffirm transatlantic values and reject any perceived alliance with Putin’s interests. We can’t vote in Romania’s presidential election. But you can,” they say in conclusion.

Their letter comes after the former US ambassador to Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, also published a letter in which he harshly criticizes AUR leader and presidential candidate George Simion, stating that he represents "a clear and present danger to democracy, freedom, and prosperity."

In the same document, Zuckerman explicitly urged the remaining non-extremist political parties "to unequivocally support Nicușor Dan,” the independent presidential candidate and current Bucharest mayor.

The letter features much stronger language than the one signed by the seven former officials. “This extremist tries to cloak himself in the anti-woke, anti-DEI, and anti-globalist isolationist movement. However, this is but a thin veil to hide Putin’s authoritarian playbook designed to take control of Romania without firing a shot,” Zuckerman said.

