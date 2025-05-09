1664 Blanc brings refined French flair to Romania – with a twist “Oh là là” in every glass

News from Companies

1664 Blanc, the super-premium French beer known for its elegant taste and unforgettable style, is capturing the attention of Romanian consumers with a refreshed presence: a bold spirit that celebrates the courage to live with style and that unmistakable Oh là là — now also available in a 0.5L can. This new packaging targets the retail segment and complements the existing portfolio – the 0.33L bottle and draft beer – offering consumers greater flexibility and the opportunity to enjoy the distinctive 1664 Blanc experience in any context.

The portfolio expansion is part of the brand’s development strategy, marked by a new communication platform under the slogan “Good Taste with a Twist.” This brand statement reflects 1664 Blanc’s philosophy: bringing Romanian consumers closer to a lifestyle that is bold, playful, relaxed, and unmistakably chic.

Good Taste with a Twist – more freshness, more nonconformism, more style

1664 Blanc is more than just a beer. It symbolizes the courage to live differently – with exuberance and a signature French twist. With its fresh citrus notes, unique taste, elegant touches, and sophisticated packaging, 1664 Blanc transforms even the most ordinary moment into one that makes you say: “Oh là là!”

“On the Romanian market, the blue 1664 Blanc bottle is emblematic and instantly recognizable, and the launch of the 0.5L can marks an important step in strengthening the brand’s local presence. This format is tailored to local preferences, allowing us to meet the demand for greater accessibility in retail and to expand consumption occasions. We aim for 1664 Blanc to become the natural choice for those who appreciate refinement, but also a touch of nonconformism, whether at home or out and about. More freshness, more flavour – and of course, with a twist”, said Simona Potecu, Vice President of Marketing, Tuborg Romania, the company that holds the 1664 Blanc brand in its Romanian portfolio.

1664 Blanc is a special beer with a distinctive taste, with citric accent and a sophisticated taste, blending traditional brewing with the free-spirited and nonconformist essence of modern France. With its iconic visual identity and bold personality, 1664 Blanc is synonymous with elegance and exuberance. The refined flavour – the result of a unique and refreshing combination of citrus and coriander – its crisp sensation and versatility make this beer the ideal choice for those who appreciate quality and style.

“1664 Blanc is not just a beer – it’s an attitude: bold, relaxed, and authentically French. With the new 0.5L can, we’re once again proving that good taste doesn’t have to be formal – it can be playful, expressive, and full of surprise. Under the platform Good Taste with a Twist, we want to show what Frenchness really means: less cliché, more ‘Oh là là’,” said Ana Mihăilescu, Senior Brand Manager, 1664 Blanc Romania.

In a world where routine and conformity often dominate, 1664 Blanc brings a fresh perspective – a lifestyle that embraces refinement, with a twist.

About Tuborg Romania (URBB)

Tuborg Romania is one of the largest beer producers on the local market and the only brewery in Bucharest developed through a greenfield investment. Tuborg Romania has a portfolio consisting of both international and Romanian brands, which also includes a wide selection of specialty beers. Currently, the portfolio includes the beer brands Tuborg, Carlsberg, Skol, Holsten, Guinness, Kilkenny, Weihenstephaner, Grimbergen, 1664 Blanc, Bucur, the Somersby cider, as well as Granini in the soft drinks market.

