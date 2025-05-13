Garanti BBVA Romania secures EUR 50 mln from the EBRD and adds another EUR 85 mln to support green economy investments

News from Companies

Garanti BBVA Romania has signed a financing agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) worth of EUR 50 mln, aimed at strengthening the bank’s capital base and expanding its lending capacity in the Romanian economy, with a focus on supporting investments in the green economy.

Garanti BBVA Romania will allocate an amount equivalent to 170 percent of the EBRD loan, most of which will be directed toward green projects. This decision highlights the bank’s strategic commitment to embedding sustainability as a growth engine and actively supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

"We are proud to strengthen our trusted partnership with the EBRD, through a project that delivers real impact for the future. This funding reflects our firm commitment to supporting the transition to a green economy. Both Garanti BBVA and the EBRD share the common goal of contributing actively to sustainable development, with a positive impact on the environment and society. Sustainability is not just a responsibility, but a true growth driver for Garanti BBVA – a strategic direction that guides all our actions dedicated to clients and communities", said Mustafa Tiftikcioğlu, CEO of Garanti BBVA Romania.

“We are delighted to partner with Garanti BBVA on this subordinated loan, which will strengthen the bank’s capital base and enhance its green lending capacity,” said the EBRD’s Kristina Zagar, Director of EU Banks & Structured Finance.

The loan granted to Garanti BBVA by the EBRD is structured in compliance with the Capital Requirements Regulation and Capital Requirements Directive IV.

About Garanti BBVA Romania

The bank Garanti BBVA is part of the Garanti BBVA Romania Group, along with Garanti BBVA Leasing and Garanti BBVA Fleet Management, which complement the bank’s offering with specific leasing products and fleet management services. In 2023, the bank celebrated twenty-five years of active presence within the Romanian banking system.

Garanti BBVA România is owned by Garanti BBVA Turkey (TGB), the second-largest private bank in Türkiye, having as majority shareholder, the Spanish financial group Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA).

For further information and to stay tuned, please visit http://www.garantibbva.ro.

About the EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is an international financial institution established in 1991 to promote the transition to open and sustainable market economies in countries committed to democratic principles. Operating in nearly 40 economies across three continents, the EBRD provides project financing to banks, industries, and businesses – both new and existing.

The EBRD is a leading institutional investor in Romania, with more than EUR 11.6 billion invested in 560 projects to date. The EBRD’s support strengthens Romania’s green economy and accelerates the transition towards a low-carbon future, creating long-term benefits for both the economy and the environment.

*This is a Press release.