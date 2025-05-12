Pro-European, electoral rallies held in Bucharest and other cities in Romania ahead of presidential vote

Thousands of people took to the streets in Romania this past weekend, participating in pro-European and pro-democracy rallies held in Bucharest and major cities across the country. The demonstrations took place one week before the second round of the presidential elections, scheduled for May 18.

On Friday, Europe Day, crowds gathered in Bucharest’s University Square before marching to Victory Square, carrying messages in support of Romania’s place in the European Union. Protesters chanted slogans such as “Let’s get rid of Russia,” and “No fascists, no legionnaires, no Russia, go Europe,” while organizers emphasized that the country is once again at a turning point.

“Between the two rounds of the presidential elections, our voices must be louder than ever,” said the organizers, as reported by Digi24.

Similar demonstrations were held in cities like Timișoara, Iași, Arad, Cluj, and Botoșani, highlighting concerns over misinformation and cyberattacks and stressing the role EU regulations play in safeguarding democracy.

On Sunday evening, May 11, Victory Square in Bucharest was once again filled with demonstrators - this time for a rally called “Romania in Light,” organized by independent presidential candidate Nicușor Dan, the current mayor of Bucharest. He is to face George Simion, the leader of the far-right party AUR, in the second round of the presidential elections.

Sunday’s event drew thousands of supporters and public figures, including actor Victor Rebengiuc, sociologist Gelu Duminică, and musician Dan Teodorescu. In his speech, Nicușor Dan called for national unity and hope, asking Romanians to keep the country on its European path.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Bogdan Buda)