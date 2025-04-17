Justice

BBC: Romanian-born Tesla whistleblower scores legal victory against Elon Musk

17 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cristina Balan, a Romanian-born engineer and former top employee at Tesla, has won a key victory in her years-long legal fight against Elon Musk’s company. A panel of appeal judges in California reversed a previous court decision that had upheld an arbitration ruling in favor of Tesla, effectively allowing Balan to relaunch her defamation case, according to BBC.

Balan, who once had her initials engraved on the batteries of Tesla’s Model S vehicles, lost her job in 2014 after raising concerns about a potential safety issue involving car brakes. She later brought a defamation lawsuit against Tesla after the company accused her of embezzlement - claims she has consistently denied.

“I want to clear my name,” Balan told the BBC last year. Now, she wants to face Musk and Tesla in open court.

“We are hoping we will start a new lawsuit and we will have the chance to take on Elon Musk in front of a jury and judge," she said, as quoted by the British publication.

In addition to her legal battle, Cristina Balan has been fighting a personal one, as she revealed last year that she is in remission from stage-3B breast cancer.

Cristina Balan graduated from the Transilvania University of Brașov in 2002. Before working at Tesla, she was an engineer at Boeing for three years, at Meridian Lightweight Technologies for two years, and at Honeywell Process Solutions for one year and seven months, according to Ziarul Financiar. In California, she worked at Tesla for four years, from 2010 to 2014, as a design engineer, and in 2015, she founded her own design company, Tesseract Motors.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Frederic Legrand/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Justice

BBC: Romanian-born Tesla whistleblower scores legal victory against Elon Musk

17 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cristina Balan, a Romanian-born engineer and former top employee at Tesla, has won a key victory in her years-long legal fight against Elon Musk’s company. A panel of appeal judges in California reversed a previous court decision that had upheld an arbitration ruling in favor of Tesla, effectively allowing Balan to relaunch her defamation case, according to BBC.

Balan, who once had her initials engraved on the batteries of Tesla’s Model S vehicles, lost her job in 2014 after raising concerns about a potential safety issue involving car brakes. She later brought a defamation lawsuit against Tesla after the company accused her of embezzlement - claims she has consistently denied.

“I want to clear my name,” Balan told the BBC last year. Now, she wants to face Musk and Tesla in open court.

“We are hoping we will start a new lawsuit and we will have the chance to take on Elon Musk in front of a jury and judge," she said, as quoted by the British publication.

In addition to her legal battle, Cristina Balan has been fighting a personal one, as she revealed last year that she is in remission from stage-3B breast cancer.

Cristina Balan graduated from the Transilvania University of Brașov in 2002. Before working at Tesla, she was an engineer at Boeing for three years, at Meridian Lightweight Technologies for two years, and at Honeywell Process Solutions for one year and seven months, according to Ziarul Financiar. In California, she worked at Tesla for four years, from 2010 to 2014, as a design engineer, and in 2015, she founded her own design company, Tesseract Motors.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Frederic Legrand/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 April 2025
Justice
BBC: Romanian-born Tesla whistleblower scores legal victory against Elon Musk
17 April 2025
Transport
Romania’s automobile production down 11.2% y/y in Q1
17 April 2025
Culture
Recently recovered Dacian gold bracelet on display at Romania’s National History Museum
17 April 2025
Environment
'An advantage for nature and communities': Conservation Carpathia eyes vulture return, builds for ecotourism at planned national park in Romania's Făgăraş Mountains
17 April 2025
Defense
Around 4,000 troops to take part in NATO’s Dacian Spring 2025 military exercise in Romania
16 April 2025
Romanians abroad
Roughly 24% of Romanians lived abroad in 2024, according to Alpha Bank analysis
16 April 2025
Transport
Chinese car company Chery to enter Romanian market in July
16 April 2025
Society
Holy Light brought from Jerusalem to Romania this weekend for Easter